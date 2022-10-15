SPCA questions Special DGP, 2 others in case against AIG Ashish Kapoor

Punjab Police Housing Corporation managing director, Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan and ADGP Vibhu Raj on Friday appeared before the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA), Punjab, in connection with the probe they carried out into allegations against Assistant Inspector General Ashish Kapoor.

Kapoor was arrested on October 6 by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore through separate cheques. SPCA Punjab chairman Satish Chandra also recorded the statements of a DSP-rank vigilance bureau officer and a woman complainant in the case.

A woman inmate with whom Kapoor had got acquainted while being posted as superintendent of Amritsar Central Jail had leveled allegations of rape and extortion against Kapoor. The woman subsequently approached the SPCA alleging inaction. Earlier, to probe the matter, then state police chief had constituted the SIT headed by Chauhan on January 20, 2020 (with an order to include a woman officer) in connection with an FIR, which was registered at SSOC police station, Mohali, in May 2019. In a letter to Chauhan on October 4, SPCA chairman said, “There were two main allegations in the complaint….that of custodial rape and extortion of money. The SIT inquired into the allegations of custodial rape only and a closure report has been recommended to the court. However, no investigation was conducted into the allegations of extortion.”

The SPCA chairman had sought to know why allegations of extortion were not looked into by the SIT and whether a separate investigation was warranted, in wake of October 6 FIR by the VB.