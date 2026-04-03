Sparring officials, disputed Bill, two ‘unheeded’ probes: Sukhu govt in knots over housing projects

The announcement by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of a detailed investigation into a controversial gated housing project in Solan comes more than three months after a probe by the Solan district Sub-Divisional Magistrate raised questions over clearances to it.
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The probe found the land for the project was indirectly sold to non-agriculturists, who do not belong to Himachal. This fell foul of a state law that restricts transfer of land to non-agriculturists. On Tuesday, in an unusual move, officiating Himachal Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjay Gupta, who had termed the December probe findings “prima facie violative of settled law”, distanced himself from the issue, and accused predecessors Prabodh Saxena and R D Dhiman of attempting to “malign” his image. While Saxena served as the CS before Gupta, Dhiman was in the post from July-December 2022.
The probe by Solan SDM Poonam Bansal had concluded that the Chester Hills-2 and -4 housing project was executed through a “structured arrangement” designed to bypass restrictions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. Section 118 bars transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists in Himachal without approval of the state government. For the Sukhu government, the row is particularly embarrassing as it had to beat a retreat over a Bill moved by it in the Assembly in December 2025, seeking to amend Section 118 of the Tenancy & Land Reforms Act, which sought to ease curbs on land acquisition for business, industry, real estate and cooperative ventures. Following protests by the Opposition and activists, the government had sent the Bill to a select committee .
The Chester Hills private housing project was registered with the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in 2019. Extensions of the project, dubbed Chester Hills-2 and -4, were approved in 2023. Shrikant Baldi, who was CS from 2019-2023, was the RERA chairman when both the clearances were given. Under Chester Hills-2 and -4, 228 flats, costing Rs 50 lakh-Rs 90 lakh, are to be built at Ber Khas in Solan district. Land for the construction was purchased by Hans Raj Thakur, an agriculturist from Mandi, listed as the project’s promoter.
On August 20, 2025, Rajiv Shandil of Solan, who has land near the Chester Hills project, and later an Association of Allottees of the housing project, complained to SDM Bansal that Thakur had actually transferred the land to Aditya Singla and Arpit Kumar Garg, promoters of M/s Chester Hills. The probe found that Singla and Garg are sons of Sudershan Kumar Singla and Megh Raj Garg, who are partners in NG Estate, which developed the apartments. This meant that non-agriculturist promoters from outside the state were exercising control over the project.
In her inquiry report, Bansal upheld the complaint, saying that while the land remained in the name of Thakur, the “substantive control, development, marketing, and financial execution” were being carried out by non-agriculturist promoters through M/s Chester Hills. Her probe report flagged the scale and financial aspects, noting that around 275 bighas were acquired in a short span and developed into housing projects valued at nearly Rs 47.09 crore.
Thakur and other stakeholders approached officiating CS (Revenue) Gupta in November 2025 for relief. Subsequently, Gupta ruled on December 6 that the SDM’s inquiry report appeared to overlook “the intent of the law”, which was to protect agriculturists, as cancellation of the project would in fact harm their interests. The complainants withdrew their appeals.
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On Wednesday, Sukhu said the government would examine the matter in detail before taking a view. “If something wrong has happened, definite action will be taken.”
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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