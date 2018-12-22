Chandigarh: SP Roshan Lal gets one-year extension following clean chit

SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE Roshan Lal has given one-year extension following a clean chit in an ongoing probe for cash for leave scam, in which five police personnel of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were indicted in May this year.

The order for the extension of SP Roshan Lal was issued from the office of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Thursday. He was scheduled to retire on December 31; now he has been given extension from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arun Gupta said, “A report was received from the police department that no probe is pending against SP Roshan Lal recently. As his track record is clear, he was fit for getting the extension of one year from the date of his retirement.” The file for the extension was moved by DGP Sanjay Beniwal to the UT Administration on December 14.

The clean chit was given by the probe officer, SP (operations) Ravi Kumar, citing no direct evidence was found against the police officer. Subsequently, SP Ravi Kumar recommended a departmental probe against five police personnel.

The probe against five policemen — Rohit, Vikas, Mohit, Paramjit Singh and Ravinder — is pending with DSP (traffic) Rajiv Ambasta.

A senior police officer privy to the probe said, “There was no direct evidence against SP Roshan Lal proving any kind of his involvement in the scam. His statement was also recorded. Five policemen, who were indicted by the fact-finding probe, were receiving cash from the police personnel, who wanted to take exemption from duties. And later, they withdrew the amount from their bank accounts.”

After the scam surfaced, the charge of administrative affairs of IRB was taken from Roshan Lal and it was given to DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma, who introduced a software for the rotation-wise deployment of IRB personnel on duties.

He is still Commandant, IRB, along with SP, Communication.

The probe was ordered following an anonymous letter addressed to the then DGP Tajender Singh Luthra stating personnel in IRB are getting an exemption from duties after paying a bribe to five policemen in April 2017.

Luthra marked a fact-finding probe to DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma, who submitted her report to SP Ravi Kumar recommending a fact-finding probe against the five police personnel and expressed her inability to examine the role of SP Roshan Lal as he was senior to her.