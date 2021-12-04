South Africa returnee booked for violating home quarantine

A SOUTH-AFRICA returned woman was booked for breaking home quarantine protocol in Chandigarh on Friday.

The woman, Manmeet Kaur, came from South Africa on December 1. As per the Central government’s instructions, she was home quarantined at her house in Universal Enclave in Sector 48 for at least seven days.

Sources said, “The woman, who has been tested negative, broke the quarantine and checked into Hotel Hyatt Regency Phase-1 Industrial Area Thursday evening. Thereafter, she again left the hotel and returned late night. She had gone to meet some of her close friends and family members. Her repeat sampling is due on December 8 as per the standard protocol.”

A senior health officer said, “We have decided to conduct the testing of all the employees of Hotel Hyatt Regency. All the contacts of the woman are being traced. The woman has been again put under the strict home quarantine. We came to know about the violation of home quarantine when one of the health workers found her missing from the house. We alerted the local police. Later, we traced her at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Phase-1.”

South Africa is listed as a high risk country in view of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. SP (City) Ketan Bansal said, “We have lodged an FIR against the woman for violating the quarantine. She will be arrested as per the legal procedures. A team of civil administration is taking care of the woman. We are very clear and strict about the quarantine rules. Omicron variant is the matter of concern.” Meanwhile, a 39-year-old male resident of Chandigarh, who had also returned from South Africa on November 21, has tested positive for Covid-19 five days back. The man was tested upon his arrival at the airport and found negative. However, he was found positive following another RT-PCR test. His variant is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the Tricity reported 18 new positive Covid-19 cases, no deaths, and currently has 141 active cases. 14 of these were reported from Mohali alone.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

Three new cases were recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 65,478. The total number of active cases is 64, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being six and the positivity rate today being 0.20 percent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,488.

Mohali: 14 new cases

Fourteen new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, with no deaths, taking the total number of cases to 68,971. The total number of active cases is currently at 54. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that six cases were reported from Derabassi, three from Dhakoliand Kharar and one each from Boothgarh and Gharuan.

Panchkula: One new case

One new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula on Friday and no Covid related deaths. The active case tally was recorded at 23 cases today. The recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for the past more than two months.

A total of 40,548 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,839 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 379 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,75,288 tests so far, with 1,825 samples being collected on Thursday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.5 percent today.