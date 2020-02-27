Source segregation started in 1.6 lakh households, civic body tells NGT; Chandigarh residents question claim

MC Commissioner K K Yadav however said that segregation has started in villages and commercial establishments and it is being done successfully on ground. MC Commissioner K K Yadav however said that segregation has started in villages and commercial establishments and it is being done successfully on ground.

The monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Pritam Pal was informed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation that source segregation of waste is taking place in 1.60 lakh households. However, residents have questioned the veracity of the claims made by the civic body.

“During the meeting with Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee on January 14, the civic commissioner informed that out of 3.70 lakh households of Chandigarh, source segregation of solid waste has been started in 1.60 lakh households and in the remaining it shall be started by June,” said the report, which was part of the 200-page agenda set for the House meeting to decide on the future with garbage processing plant.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “They are misrepresenting facts. We don’t know how they have arrived at a figure of 1.60 lakh households. Everyone even in the villages are giving mixed waste. The situation on ground is completely different.”

Leader of Opposition and Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “It is impossible. Source segregation may have been started in some areas that too just on the first day but it was never implemented in letter and spirit. Till the time there is no proper awareness, people won’t develop that change in mindset.”

The monitoring committee however directed the municipal corporation to start 100 per cent source segregation of solid waste in all wards of the municipal corporation by June 30 this year.

“Municipal corporation shall make immediate arrangements to deliver segregated solid waste of 1.6 lakh households to the solid waste processing plant so as to enable it to process the same effectively,” the report specified.

While the NGT committee had stated that the corporation can engage the services of IIT Roorkee or IIT Delhi to assess the efficiency of the machinery available with the solid waste processing plant, the civic body has said it isn’t required as the House decided to terminate agreement with Jaypee and take over the plant.

Segregation was made mandatory in October last year.

The corporation is hopeful for when its twin bin hopper tippers come and civic body begins door to door collection of waste by itself. Till now, independent garbage collectors were doing the waste collection.

The hopper tippers are expected to come by April.

