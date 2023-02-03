Soon, Haryana MBBS students to be taught ayurveda for one year

As part of promoting the traditional system of medicine, the Haryana government is all set to teach ayurvedic medicine under the five-year MBBS programme, said Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Friday.

As per the plans, the MBBS students would be taught allopathy for four years, and ayurveda for one year. The minister has constituted teams to formulate the course programme for teaching ayurveda under the five-year MBBS programme.

“Haryana government is taking steps to promote AYUSH and has recently made it a separate department. Earlier, AYUSH used to get buried under other health departments,” Vij said in Ambala.

He said that the government was committed to launching this programme soon. Going a step further, the government has also directed the insurance companies to reimburse the bills for ayurvedic medicines as well.

“Earlier the insurance companies only used to reimburse the bills for allopathic medicines, but I have issued orders yesterday and signed the file. Soon even ayurvedic medicines shall be reimbursed by the companies,” the minister said.

Regarding the benefits of ayurvedic medicines, Vij said ayurveda and allopathy should be integrated and both can be used, when required. The ultimate aim should be to provide relief and cure to the patient, he said.

Quoting an incident at a seminar of prominent doctors of the country, Vij said, “I had asked all of them if anybody could say that he or she does not eat ayurvedic medicine. I told them that all of them eat spices in their meals. Even spices are ayurvedic medicines. Our generations had saved these spices”.

The minister said that if anybody has a problem with promoting ayurveda, they should read the ayurvedic formulas written in the ancient books and test these formulas in their scientific laboratories. “Ayurvedic medicines are now gaining recognition. If you can get rid of an upset stomach by having baking soda, why get an injection?” Vij asked and added that he has taken a pledge to create a Yogashala in each of the 6,500 villages of Haryana.

The minister also said that in a first in the country the state government would launch an Ayush university in Kurukshetra.