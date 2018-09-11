Soon, farmers to get properties at same locations under land pooling scheme in Mohali

The farmers were demanding that if a farmer is entitled to more than one property then it should be allotted in a manner that the farmer gets his properties at the same place. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) The farmers were demanding that if a farmer is entitled to more than one property then it should be allotted in a manner that the farmer gets his properties at the same place. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

In what could be said a major relief to the farmers who were demanding allotment of properties at the same place under the land pooling scheme, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) may soon accept the farmers’ demand. GMADA’s legal cell has given its opinion on the issue and soon the owners shall be allotted the properties at the same place.

The farmers were demanding that if a farmer is entitled to more than one property then it should be allotted in a manner that the farmer gets his properties at the same place. The farmers whose land was acquired for Eco-City 1 project did not get the properties which include residential as well as commercial properties under the land pooling scheme. In February this year when GMADA held a numbering draw, the farmers whose land was acquired, the farmers held a protest against GMADA and demanded allocation of properties at the same location.

The draw was held for commercial properties after seven years of land acquisition and a total of 376 farmers were to get the properties. Gurpartap Singh Lally, an allottee, said that when a farmer’s land is acquired, he is given an option to either get compensation money or property in the project. He added that the farmers were demanding that they should be allotted the properties at the same place as GMADA used to allot the properties at different locations.

“In case the farmer owns two commercial properties, GMADA used to allot one property at one market and the second at other place. We were demanding that the properties should be clubbed so that it could be convenient for the owners,” Lally said.

Sources in GMADA said that if two properties are owned by a single owner then the properties would be allotted in a manner that the owner shall get the properties at the same place and the properties could be clubbed.

“Suppose an owner owns a showroom number 1 and number 2, GMADA would have no objection to allotting the properties to the owner, but if there are more than two properties in the name of one owner, then the third property would not be allotted at the same place. It could be allotted at other market or at some distance from the two other properties,” said an official.

GMADA’s senior law officer Vipin Jethi said that the issue came to his department for a legal opinion. He added that there is an existing policy regarding the same and he had sent his reply that the two properties could be allotted at same place to a single owner.

