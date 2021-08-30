Soon Chandigarh residents will pay their water bills by scanning QR code

Now residents can pay their water bills by just scanning the QR code. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be taking up an agenda item of providing digital payment option to the water consumers of MC.

Municipal Corporation public health division no. 2 collects cash from the consumers on account of water meter security, labour charges, water meter testing fee, temporary/permanent disconnection charges, construction charges, ferrule charges and miscellaneous receipts through various sub- divisions.

The cash is deposited by the sub-division with the bank concerned for credit to the main account of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

The Joint Secretary, Govt of India, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through his letter January 14, 2021, has emphasised the importance of digital payment to boost GDP, enhance ease of transaction and offer insights into consumer behaviour.

To promote digital payment, the National Payment Corporation of India has set up a special cell to provide and holding support to the smart cities.

The representative from special cell of NPCI has requested that MC should also promote digital payment wherein the depositor may scan this QR code using any UPI-enabled payment application (e.g. Bhim UPI app or any third party app).

It was stated that once the depositor scans the QR code and enters the UPI pin, the amount will be debited to the account of the depositor and will be credited to the main account of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

The sub-division can track transactions and payments on a real-time basis. Money without any limit can be transferred in the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, bank account.