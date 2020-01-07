Sonu Shah Murder: Crime Branch files charges against four including Lawrence Bishnoi

Sonu Shah was killed on September 28 Sonu Shah was killed on September 28

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police have filed the chargesheet at the district court against four persons, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly murdering property dealer Rajveer alias Sonu Shah in September 2019.

The chargesheet has been filed in the Court of Meenakshi Gupta, against Dharminder Singh (Hotelier), Lawrence Bishnoi, Shubham Prajapati, both known criminals and Manjit. The chargsheet has been filed under the Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

In the chargesheet, the Police have made 15 witnesses, including of two colleagues of Shah. The police have attached the post-mortem report of Shah, the recovery memos of the weapon used in the crime, and bullet shells recovered from the spot. The statements of accused Dharminder, and Shubham, Bishnoi have also been attached in the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Branch.

As per the police chargesheet, the victim Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, a property dealer, was allegedly gunned down by the four assailants inside his office at Burail village Sector 45, on September 28, while during the firing two of his colleagues, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were injured.

The Police had arrested initially Dharminder (28) in the murder of Sonu Shah for allegedly providing shelter to at least four assailants on his identity in Sector 80 Mohali based hotel, and Dharminder confessed during interrogation that Sonu Shah was murdered on the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Later Shubham Prajapati, another notorious criminal was brought on production warrant by the Chandigarh Police, after Shubham was arrested by Khanna (Punjab) Police while he was allegedly planning to rob a car.

After Shubham, the Police brought Bishnoi on production warrant from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) jail and arrested in Shah’s murder, and then another accused in the case, Manjit was arrested.

