Former Kalka Assembly candidate held as ‘mastermind’ in Sonu Nolta murder case; 12 arrested so far

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The Panchkula police’s detective staff has claimed to have arrested one of the key conspirators in the high-profile murder case of kabaddi player Sonu Nolta.
Police said the accused, Gopal Kumar, a former Assembly election candidate from Kalka in 2024, was allegedly involved in planning the murder, conducting reconnaissance, and arranging weapons for the assailants.
The accused Gopal Kumar, is a resident of Sukhomajri village in Pinjore area of Panchkula district. He was arrested on May 12 and produced before a court the following day, following which the police obtained a one-day remand for interrogation. After the remand period, the accused was sent to judicial custody and lodged in Ambala jail on Wednesday.
According to police, it recovered the accused mobile phone and questioned him extensively regarding the conspiracy and the involvement of other persons linked to the case. Police said efforts are underway to identify additional individuals allegedly connected with the murder plot.
Sonu Nolta was shot dead by armed assailants outside a mall in Panchkula’s Amaravati area on June 5, 2025.
Following the killing, the police launched an extensive investigation and have so far arrested 12 accused in the case. An FIR in the matter was registered at Pinjore police station.
During the investigation, police claimed that Gopal Kumar had played a “crucial role” in the conspiracy. According to Police, he allegedly helped the main shooters identified by police as Piyush Piplani and Ankush Solanki in hiding after the crime and had conducted reconnaissance before the murder.
Police further alleged that he arranged weapons for the accused, shared Sonu Nolta’s location and was actively involved in planning and executing the conspiracy.
Police officials also said the accused had remained active in criminal activities for several years and had earlier contested the Kalka Assembly elections.
ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said that between 2012 and 2022, more than a dozen criminal cases had been registered against Gopal Kumar at police stations in Panchkula, Himachal Pradesh and Ambala. These include cases related to attempt to murder, assault, violations under the Arms Act, Mining Act, NDPS Act and Jail Act.
Police said the investigation into the wider network and involvement of other suspects is continuing and that further arrests may follow.
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