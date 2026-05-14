Former Kalka Assembly candidate held as ‘mastermind’ in Sonu Nolta murder case; 12 arrested so far

After the remand period, Gopal Kumar was sent to judicial custody and lodged in Ambala jail on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The Panchkula police’s detective staff has claimed to have arrested one of the key conspirators in the high-profile murder case of kabaddi player Sonu Nolta.

Police said the accused, Gopal Kumar, a former Assembly election candidate from Kalka in 2024, was allegedly involved in planning the murder, conducting reconnaissance, and arranging weapons for the assailants.

The accused Gopal Kumar, is a resident of Sukhomajri village in Pinjore area of Panchkula district. He was arrested on May 12 and produced before a court the following day, following which the police obtained a one-day remand for interrogation. After the remand period, the accused was sent to judicial custody and lodged in Ambala jail on Wednesday.