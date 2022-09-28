Sonia Trikha will be Haryana’s new DGHS

The Haryana government has decided to appoint Dr Sonia Trikha as the new Director General of Health Services. The current Director General of the department, Dr Veena Singh, is set to retire on September 30.

Trikha, who is currently DGHS (programmes), had earlier worked in WHO’s India office and UNICEF as a maternal health specialist. She holds an MD degree in obstetrics and gynaecology from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, and a Masters in Public Health from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

An official said, “Sonia Trikha had led the quality improvement initiative for public health facilities in Haryana in the recent past resulting in national accreditation of over 130 health facilities, the highest proportion in India.