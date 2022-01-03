scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Punjab: Sonia dials CM, asks him to be ready to tackle Omicron surge

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 3, 2022 5:13:48 am
Congress president Sonia GandhiAICC president Sonia Gandhi (file photo)

AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called up Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to check the state’s preparedness to tackle Omicron variant of Covid. A government statement said that she asked Channi to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the pandemic.

She said there should be no complacency and concerted efforts should be made to face any exigency efficaciously.

Apprising Gandhi, the CM said that he was monitoring the situation with the health, medical education & research and other departments to put in place all the requisite infrastructure in place to effectively tackle any emergency,” the statement added.

He told Gandhi that the testing had already been intensified coupled with ramping up of the available primary and secondary medical services. CM Channi said that overall situation in the state was under control and people were being sensitised to take all precautionary measures as per health protocols to check the further spread of virus.

The CM said that all-out efforts are being made to arrange sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators and oxygen in case of any emergent situation. Assuring Gandhi, Channi said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on a daily basis and brief him accordingly to keep tabs over the pandemic scenario.

