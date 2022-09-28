scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Sonali Phogat ‘murder’ case: Goa police did a good job, all evidence handed over to CBI, says CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant came to Chandigarh to meet the family of freedom fighter Karnail Singh Benipal in Badola village of Ambala. The Goa CM visited the village and handed over a citation and Rs 10 lakh to Benipal’s widow Charanjit Kaur.

Sawant said: “The investigation of the murder case was given to the CBI… The Goa police had done a thorough job investigating the case, but the deceased’s family had been demanding a CBI probe from the very beginning. (File)

During a trip to Chandigarh Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that the Goa police have handed over all evidence collected in the probe into the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reiterating that the Goa police meticulously investigated the case before it was handed over to the CBI, Sawant said: “The investigation of the murder case was given to the CBI… The Goa police had done a thorough job investigating the case, but the deceased’s family had been demanding a CBI probe from the very beginning. The family had also met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and demanded a CBI probe. Since the family was wanting a CBI probe, we decided to hand over the case to the CBI. The truth shall be unveiled.”

Sawant came to Chandigarh to meet the family of freedom fighter Karnail Singh Benipal in Badola village of Ambala. The Goa CM visited the village and handed over a citation and Rs 10 lakh to Benipal’s widow Charanjit Kaur.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Sawant said: “Goa got independence 14 years after the country’s independence. I salute all the freedom fighters who were involved in Goa’s liberation struggle. Freedom fighters had then come to Goa from various parts of the country. Many were from Punjab and Haryana, among other places. A memorial marking their contribution has been built near Patra Devi. We are considering the proposal to name a road to the new international airport in Goa after Karnail Singh Benipal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Sonali Phogat died in Goa on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. Her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh were the first two to be arrested by the Goa police on the basis of allegations levelled by Sonali’s brother Rinku Phogat.

More from Chandigarh

Sonali’s family had been alleging that there was a ‘larger conspiracy’ behind her murder. In a recent khap mahapanchayat in Hisar, the family had also pointed fingers at a senior politician seeking a CBI investigation into his possible role in Sonali’s death. However, so far, the CBI has not said anything about any politician’s role in her death.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:51:23 pm
Next Story

How about them apples? Research orchards chart a fruit’s future

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement