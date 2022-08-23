Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night.
Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP.
A popular Tik Tok star, Phogat, also appeared in the 14th edition of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.
More details awaited
Subscriber Only Stories
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:30:12 am
Top News
After Bilkis convicts' release
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
Ben Stokes opens up
'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Latest News
Emotional tennis legend Chris Evert, now cancer free, says her late sister saved her life
Tamil director Lingusamy sentenced to six months’ jail in cheque fraud case
Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal
BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms
Mumbai five-star hotel receives bomb threat, FIR registered
Delhi: MCD doubles target for property tax collection, to tighten noose on defaulters
Delhi Police arrest 3 DU students for killing man; one absconding
‘What do you want me to do?’ Ronaldo tells Roy Keane on being benched by Eric ten Hag against Liverpool
Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India two months after launch: Report
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury
With ‘jan chaupals’ in 70 constituencies, BJP readies to take on AAP over Delhi liquor policy
Alia Bhatt says she’s having ‘the last laugh’ after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office success, has message for haters: ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’
‘Was really disheartened when I saw people bashing me for weight gain’: Harnaaz Sandhu opens up about being bullied