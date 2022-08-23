scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa

Phogat had contested the last state Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi

Sonali Phogat (File Photo: Instagram)

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night.

Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP.

A popular Tik Tok star, Phogat, also appeared in the 14th edition of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

More details awaited

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:30:12 am
PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms

