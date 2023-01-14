Son of former Punjab PSC member, 3 others held for poaching

Four people, including the son of a former member of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), were arrested by officials of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Department early on Friday for allegedly hunting wild animals in the state’s Anandpur Sahib district.

The arrested men were identified as Balraj Singh Ghumman of Patiala, Baljit Singh of Dakala in Patiala district, Balbir Singh of Himachal Pradesh and Angad Singh Bagrian, a resident of Sector 9 in Chandigarh. Bagrian’s mother Mai Roop Kaur was a member of the PPSC and had contested the Assembly election from Dhuri constituency in 2007.

The team of officials from Ropar Range also found carcasses of a wild boar and a barking deer in their vehicle along with firearms allegedly used by the accused.

A senior wildlife officer said, “In the past one month, the area has witnessed the death of two leopards. Their carcasses were found to be ridden with bullets. We beefed up night patrolling in the Anandpur Sahib area. Around 3.30 am, we intercepted a vehicle and on checking it, we found the bullet-ridden bodies of a barking deer and wild boar. Two 30.06 rifles, along with five live cartridges, were also found in the possession of the accused.”

“Two of the accused, Angad Singh and Balraj Singh, had obtained crop protection permits which allowed them to defend their crops from wild boars and blue bulls. We learnt that they were misusing their permits and hunting the animals protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” the officer added.

The accused were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody for fourteen days, officers said.