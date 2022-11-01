Son of ex-Punjab Police cop nabbed for murder

Chandigarh Police on Monday nabbed a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman, whose body was recovered from near the Regulatory Ends and Budhar Park, Sukhna Lake forest area on October 28.

According to the police, the arrested accused — identified as Jagroop Singh of Hoshiarpur — is the son of a Late Punjab Police Head Constable, who had passed away on duty last year. Police said Jagroop himself was looking to join the force on compassionate grounds after his father’s death.

Investigators said that Jagroop was allegedly in a relationship with the woman and had strangulated the woman to death on the night of October 27. The body of the victim, who hailed from Jalandhar, was found behind the Sukhna Lake a day later.

Police said Jagroop had confessed to the crime claiming that he had committed the murder as the woman was allegedly pressuring him for marriage.

“Jagroop Singh had hatched the conspiracy around a fortnight ago to eliminate the victim. To avoid any suspicions, he had left his mobile phone at his house when he came to Chandigarh, along with the victim. They had taken a bus from Jalandhar and reached Chandigarh around 11.45pm on October 27. Jagroop had then hired an auto and the duo reached Budha Park behind Sukhna Lake. There, Jagroop took the victim to a secluded area near the Sukhna choe and strangulated her to death,” Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said. A case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.