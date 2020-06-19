Son of Cong Block Samiti member booked for attempt to murder

The incident took place late Wednesday night. Sohana police registered the case and initiated a probe. (Representational) The incident took place late Wednesday night. Sohana police registered the case and initiated a probe. (Representational)

A Congress Block Samiti member’s son was booked for allegedly firing at his friend, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident took place late Wednesday night. Sohana police registered the case and initiated a probe. The accused is on the run.

The accused was identified as Davinder Singh alias Damni, a resident of Manauli village. The injured, identified as Jagdeep Singh, also a resident of Manauli village, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

According to the police, Jagdeep Singh was watching TV at his home on Wednesday night when Damni went to his home and asked Jagdeep to accompany him to Mohali. Damni was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

Both Damni and Jagdeep left for Mohali and when they reached the airport road, they both had an argument over some issue, following which Damini took out a pistol registered in his father Gurdeep Singh’s name, and fired two shots at Jagdeep.

Jagdeep sustained bullet injuries on his leg and chest. Damni had fled from the spot in his car while Jagdeep called his family members, who reached the spot and took him to GMCH.

Damni’s father is a Block Samiti member.

Sohana police booked Damni on charges of attempt to murder and relevant sections of Arms Act.

