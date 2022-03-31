Some thankful to BJP for move, while others remain confused

While a section of the Chandigarh police has thanked BJP leaders for extending the Central Civil Service Rules (CCSR) to the Chandigarh Administration, the rest remain confused about many aspects of the move. It was told that the questions regarding allowances, monetary benefits, promotions, working standards will be cleared in the coming months.

The police department has started the process to maintain the record of all its employees so that their salary structures can be upgraded to match those of the police personnel being governed by the central government.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilsher Singh Chandel along with others met BJP city president, Arun Sood, at the party’s office in Sector 33. They met Sood to thank the party’s leaders for pushing their demands.

“It was a long pending demand of Chandigarh police personnel to bring them under the central government service rules. DGP Praveer Ranjan pushed this demand and the central government has finally accepted it. Now they are entitled to receive uniform allowances, allowances for the studies of their children. They can also get a loan with minimal interest for the higher study of their children. Moreover, the retirement age benefit has been enhanced from 58 years to 60, which will increase their pension benefits. Punjab is yet to fully implement the 6th pay commission recommendations for its employees and the central government employees are getting their salaries as per the 7th pay commission”, IG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

DSP Gurmukh Singh said, “Indeed, we had been governed by Punjab rules but we have our own cadre. Now, we have a larger scope of promotions. Earlier, a DSP rank was considered to be the highest rank promotion for a Chandigarh police officer. Now, there is for officers to get a promotion upto the rank of DSP.”

However, this is not everyone’s opinion. An inspector rank officer, requesting anonymity, said, “I read the notification and it is not clear about many aspects. These aspects include the criteria of seniority of inspectors, promotions of lower rank police personnel etc. Many things will only be clear in the coming days. There is also an issue of 60:40 ratio of the employees coming from Punjab and Haryana.”