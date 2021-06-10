Some secret agenda being pursued in guise of farmers’ movement: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Thursday claimed that farmers have not been able to point out any flaws in the three central agri laws and said that he fears that “some secret agenda” was being pursued in the guise of ongoing protest at Delhi borders.

“I have an apprehension that the main agenda of the farmers is now something else other than protesting against agriculture laws. Farmers have been unable to raise objections in the central laws even once due to which it seems that they have some other secret agenda,” Vij said.

His reaction came a day after the protesting farmer leaders reiterated that a complete repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee on MSP are their main demands, after the government said it was ready to resume talks and asked them to point out their objections to the provisions of the legislations.

Vij said that the talks between the government and farmers were stalled for a long time. In the prevailing circumstances, the farmers had even written a letter to the Centre to resolve the matter through dialogue, he added.

The last round of talks between the two parties were held on January 22 to break the deadlock and end the farmers’ protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmers but asked the unions to point out their objections to the provisions of the three farm laws with sound logic.

Vij said, “The union government has so far kept all the doors open for dialogue with the farmers. Despite 11 to 12 rounds of meetings, the farmers have been unable to raise any objections in the farm laws. Why is it so?”

Samyikta Kisan Morcha member and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur Mahasangh president Shiv Kumar Kakka, however, had on Wednesday claimed that the problems with laws had already been pointed out in the 11 rounds of talks between the government and the farmers. “The government does not want us to tell the problems with the laws. That we have already done. It essentially wants to talk to us only if it is about anything besides the black laws,” Kakka said.

Talking to the mediapersons, Vij also took a jibe at the ongoing factionalism in Punjab Congress. “The current situation of Congress speaks volumes of its condition. The thinking of the Congress leadership has led to the party falling apart in all the states.” he added.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking why private hospitals are charging for the vaccines when the Union government has made it free, Vij, who also hold the state health minister, said, “Private hospitals charge for everything. Those who do not want to get it done (vaccinated) at private hospitals, can stand in the queue as the vaccine is free for everyone while those who do not want to stand in queue can get it administered from a private hospital”.

On the vaccination programme in the state, Vij said, “In Haryana, the age-wise categorization for vaccine administration has been removed”.