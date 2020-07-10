Some of us wanted to arrest SHO when conduit was caught, others wanted to wait: CBI officer

Minutes after the arrest of the conduit, a CBI team raided the room of SHO Jaswinder Kaur at Mani Majra police station. (Representational) Minutes after the arrest of the conduit, a CBI team raided the room of SHO Jaswinder Kaur at Mani Majra police station. (Representational)

“At the time of arrest of conduit Bhagwan Singh, who was apprehended red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 5 lakh near Sangrur, there were two opinions about Inspector Jaswinder Kaur among CBI officers. Certain officers wanted to arrest her on the same night but others wanted to collect more evidence before catching the Mani Manjra SHO,” said a senior CBI officer privy to the trap proceedings.

The officer requesting anonymity said, “Bhagwan Singh, who reportedly accepted the bribe at the behest of Kaur, had made her two phone calls after accepting the bribe amount. She did not pick. Subsequently, she called him herself and talked to him at length. The conversation is recorded.”

The officer declined to divulge the contents of the conversation between Kaur and Singh but maintained for certain CBI personnel involved in the trap proceedings, the conversation was the clinching evidence establishing her involvement in the corruption case.

The conduit was arrested on the night of June 29 under the supervision of DSP R C Gunjyal. SP (CBI) Akhilesh Chaurasia was the overall supervising officer of the trap.

Minutes after the arrest of the conduit, a CBI team raided the room of SHO Jaswinder Kaur at Mani Majra police station.

Sources said the DVD recorder of the SHO room was seized. The initial scrutiny of footage of CCTV camera of the SHO room confirmed the allegations of complainant Gurdeep Singh that he was called by SHO Jaswinder Kaur in her room inside the police station on June 21.

A handwritten copy of the compromise between Gurdeep Singh and one Rupinder Singh was also seized from the malkhana of Mani Majra police station.

CBI spokesman R K Gaur said, “CBI teams are making efforts to arrest her. Till now, neither she has joined the probe nor she has been arrested. Our efforts are on. The complainant, Gurdeep Singh, is in touch with CBI personnel.”

Repeated calls were made to SP Akhilesh Chaurasia, but he did not respond.

Interestingly, on the very next day of Bhagwan Singh’s arrest, Inspector Kaur had visited her Mani Majra police station but since then, she has disappeared.

The CBI told her twice over the phone to join the probe at the zonal headquarters, Sector 30, but she did not appear. Later, the CBI learnt that before disappearing, Kaur had lodged a ‘false’ DDR in the register of Mani Majra police station claiming that she had gone to the CBI office.

A CBI counsel, Kanwar Pal Singh, had appraised the special CBI court of the false DDR of Kaur.

Trap proceedings officer to be relieved

DSP R C Gunjyal, the trap proceedings officer against Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, is all set to be relieved from Chandigarh zonal branch of CBI Friday. Sources said he was transferred to Delhi CBI headquarters in January.

However, he was retained in Chandigarh for completing some important work. Sources said senior officers made their best efforts to retain Gunjyal here but top officers in Delhi did not agree. DSP Gunjyal spent almost eight years in Chandigarh.

He was credited with more than a dozen successful traps against police personnel, bureaucrats and private persons. He was awarded President Medal for meritorious service on the Independence Day last year.

Complainant Gurdeep Singh

The phone of complainant against Jaswinder Kaur, Gurdeep Singh, has been switched off since the arrest of conduit Bhagwan Singh. Gurdeep is a resident of Modern Housing Complex in Mani Majra.

During a visit to his house on Thursday, a woman relative of Gurdeep said, “For the first two-three days, people approached Gurdeep Singh about his FIR with CBI against SHO Jaswinder Kaur and one civilian but now nobody is coming. The woman cop is absconding. CBI is doing its best to arrest her.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd