Some administrative secretaries taking House business casually: Haryana Assembly Speaker to CM Khattar

August 9, 2022 8:28:00 am
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has “observed that some administrative secretaries are taking legislative business casually which amounts to disrespect to the House”.
While sending a DO (demi official) letter to the Chief Minister Lal Khattar on August 6, Gupta has urged him to issue necessary directions to all the administrative secretaries to ensure their presence during the sitting of the Assembly Sessions except in the case of any unavoidable reason.
In his letter, the Speaker mentioned: “It has been observed by the undersigned (Gian Chand Gupta) since the assumption of office of Speaker that during the sitting of Assembly Session, most of the administrative secretaries do not attend the House proceedings. They leave the officers gallery as (soon as) the hon’ble Chief minister leaves the House.” Gupta also “observed” that sometimes both ministers and administrative secretaries of the department are not present in the House.
Due to this reason, Gupta mentioned, the discussion on the matter of public importance is being ignored and the policies framed by the government lack appropriate redressal of public grievances and welfare.
“Therefore, I am of the view that some administrative secretaries are taking legislative business casually which amounts to disrespect to the House. This tendency/practice needs to be curbed and their presence during the sitting of the Assembly session should be ensured when matters regarding their department and public importance are being discussed,” the Speaker insisted.
Gupta sent the letter just two days before the three-day long Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly which commenced from Monday. Acting on the letter, sources say, the government has planned to issue suitable instructions to the officers.
