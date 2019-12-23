Himachal: Solan Administration starts training course for masons after building collapse claimed 14 lives

A four story building named Sahaj Tandoori Dhaba had collapsed on July 14, killing 14 people including the wife of building owner, Archna Devi, and army personnel. (File/Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) A four story building named Sahaj Tandoori Dhaba had collapsed on July 14, killing 14 people including the wife of building owner, Archna Devi, and army personnel. (File/Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Post the Solan building collapse incident which happened in July, and snuffed 14 human lives including 13 JCOs of the Assam Regiment at Kumarhatti sub-town, the local administration initiated training sessions for masons and construction workers.

The course, Hazard Resistance Construction, includes training sessions about modern techniques of construction in landslide and earthquake prone areas, and is divided into three phases. The sessions are held at the district Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

The first batch comprising 45 masons and construction workers underwent three days of training from December 1 to December 3 and was given certificates on completion. They were trained by civil engineer instructors and a private architect in practical and theory classes. Bar binding techniques were also taught to the participants.

“The building collapse was a wake up call for us and a magisterial probe was initiated which concluded that substandard material was used in the construction. The foundations of the building was not deep rooted. The foundation of the building was without a base (dangga), which is essential for buildings in the hilly terrains. Subsequently, we realised the need to train local masons and construction workers about the techniques of making foundations and constructing building in the hills. The magisterial probe report was send to the CM office in October, 2019. Training for the next batch of masons will start in January, 2020,” informed KC Chaman Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

A four story building named Sahaj Tandoori Dhaba had collapsed on July 14, killing 14 people including the wife of building owner, Archna Devi, and army personnel. As many as 35 army personnel including 30 JCOs from nearby Dagshai Cantonment Area had come to the eating joint for having lunch when building had collapsed. Around 18 more people including the cooking staff, other customers were also inside when it was collapsed.

The police had registered a case and arrested the building owner, Balbir Singh, for death due to negligence. The case is still under trial in the district court Solan.

