SOI protests at Panjab University, demands measure to increase safety, convenience

The Student Organisation of India (SOI) party continued their strike for the second day on Friday, over demands of increase in security personnel, deployment of female security officers at every department, availability of at least five e-rickshaw through day and night and access to enter and exit from gate number 3 at all times.

Advertising

The other demands of the SOI included, increase in the stipend of the MDS students from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 and deployment of permanent security guards at the BMS department to avoid incidents of trespassing and theft inside the block.

The SOI’s presidential candidate, Chetan Chaudhary said, “Gate number 3 links the north campus and the south campus of the university. If someone from south campus wants to go to AC Joshi Library at night, they should be allowed to enter the main campus from gate 3. The student’s safety should be a priority for the university. Why should a student take Gate 1 or 2 at night when gate 3 is the nearest?”

He further said, “Having female officers in every department will make it more convenient for the female students to express their grievances, if need arises. No bus service is available in the university at night to pick and drop students from one point to the other. If not a bus, atleast e-rickshaws should be allowed.”

On the student protest, Dean Student Welfare, Prof Emanual Nahar said, “We are aware of their demands and we plan to conduct a meeting soon to see what can be done for the students.”