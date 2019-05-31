SOI protest outside VC’s office against PU fee hike

Written by Vrinda Gupta

Students Organisation of India (SOI), Panjab University, held a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office Thursday, asking the authorities to roll back the decision to implement a fee hike across various departments. The party members have threatened to launch an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

SOI President Chetan Chaudhary condemned the move and expressed his hopes that consistent efforts against the fee hike would make a difference.

“Every year, the university increases the fee of various departments citing financial crunch as an excuse. The truth, however, is that the university does not use its resources the way it should. It has many ways of generating funds. Self-financed courses suffer the most from this decision, which must be repealed,” said Chaudhary.

The students were unable to meet the vice-chancellor and were told to instead present their letter to the senate committee, as the authorities were helpless in the face of the decision.