Software testing company TestingXperts on a hiring spree

Specialist Q&A and software testing company TestingXperts (Tx) has been on a hiring spree. The tech leader has hired 150 employees including 107 engineers from top regional engineering colleges in and around Tricity and North India this year.

The firm, with current Annual Run Rate (ARR) at $50M, plans to double its team from 1,000 to 2,000 employees in the next 18 months.

The GETs (Graduate Engineer Trainees) will undergo six months rigorous training programme via ‘Tx-Academy’ which will make them market ready on leading technologies to help them shape their career and work with projects for Tx’s global clients.

At present, Tx has 12 global offices including in the UK and US, with over 300 clients in more than 25 countries.

“Tx registered an exceptionally encouraging response from the colleges and students due to our niche market positioning and ample opportunities we provide for learning, mentoring and shaping engineer’ careers,” says Manish Gupta, CEO, Tx, adding the company has established programmes for industry-academia collaboration to enable students study industry-relevant courses within their curriculum.

Ranked among the top five pure play testing companies in the world, Tx also takes pride in its 40 per cent women staff strength, notably higher than industry standards.