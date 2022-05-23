scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Software engineer killed as Range Rover rams his car; wife and daughters injured

The Range Rover was driven by Variyata. She was accompanied by her friend Shareya. They both were medically examined and found to be under the influence of liquor.

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
May 23, 2022 3:58:37 am
Krishan Kumar, incharge of Mohra Parao police post, said they registered a case under sections 337 and 304 of the IPC. Later, she was arrested and produced in a court which sent her to judicial custody on Sunday.

A software engineer from Himachal Pradesh was killed while his wife and two daughters were injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding Range Rover from behind. The accident was so fierce that the car was completely destroyed.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Sharma. His wife Deepti Sharma stated that they had purchased a flat in Delhi in January. Her husband, who belonged to Rajpura village in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, worked as a software engineer in an IT company in Gurgaon but was working from home these days due to Covid-19.

Deepti said that they had left Delhi for Palampur in their car. As soon as they reached near Ambala, Mohit stopped the car on roadside for taking juice. After a few minutes, a speeding car rammed into their vehicle. Mohit died on the spot.

Mohit was the only son of his parents. He had one sister. Deepti said they were to stay with his brother-in-law at Zirakpur and proceed to Palampur in the morning. The dead body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem examination.

Krishan Kumar, incharge of Mohra Parao police post, said they registered a case under sections 337 and 304 of the IPC. Later, she was arrested and produced in a court which sent her to judicial custody on Sunday.

