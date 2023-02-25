Social security pension to dead persons: HC asks Haryana DG (VB) to file affidavit

Hearing a matter concerning release of social security pension to dead persons in Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana, to file an affidavit after evaluating the involvement of officials of District Social Welfare Department and others, who had identified the dead persons for seeking benefits of such “illegal disbursement”.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed to furnish details as to whether the Investigating Officers had deliberately not taken note of the evidence available on record.

The high court ordered, “At the same time, the Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, shall also file an affidavit giving details about reasons for delay in taking action on the report furnished by the CAG as well as the subsequent committees. The affidavit shall also place on record the office noting files and giving details of the officials who delayed the file; the period during which it remained pending with them and all those officers who remained posted as Directors or Principal Secretaries/ACS of the Department. He is also required to furnish the details of the action to be taken against departmental officers… were seemingly more interested in saving the violators and the illegal beneficiaries than performing their duties as per law.”

The high court while adjourning the case for May 25, 2023, ordered, “In case a comprehensive affidavit is not filed by the Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana, and/or by the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, upon a comprehensive examination of the issue in its entirety, this court would be inclined to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.”

The petition has been filed by Rakesh Bains and another, through counsel Advocate Pardeep Kumar Rapria.

The petitioner has sought directions to the respondents (CBI and another) to take action against the guilty officials under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, on the basis of the report No.3 of 2013 of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, as well as subsequent inquiry reports submitted by different inquiry committees. The said inquiries as well as the report by the CAG have concurrently reported about large amount of money disbursed to ineligible persons under various social welfare schemes.

As per the petitioner, surprisingly, even though the respondent (state) had itself, in its response, acknowledged that as many as 14,000 illegal beneficiaries have been identified in Haryana and had assured initiation of appropriate measures for effecting recovery and to also take effective steps against the persons who are criminally involved, no action has however been taken by the respondents so far.