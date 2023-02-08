Social Progress Index report shows mirror to BJP-JJP govt’s failure in state: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday quoted the Social Progress Index (SPI) report — which is compiled by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative, and is aimed at assessing critical dimensions of social progress — to target the BJP-JJP government in the state, alleging that “the government had failed to provide security to the citizens”.

In a statement, Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said, “Crime, criminals, drugs, unemployment and corruption are completely uncontrollable in the state during the current regime.

The BJP-JJP alliance government has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime and drugs. Earlier, the state was on top in parameters including per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, prosperity and development during the Congress’ tenure.”

“Before SPI, CMIE had insisted in its report that Haryana was top in terms of unemployment. But instead of seeing the truth, the state government refused to accept it. Will the state government now reject this report as well?” Hooda questioned.

The SPI report for states and districts is compiled by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative and was submitted to the Economic Advisory Council- Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in December 2022.

According to the officials, the SPI is a comprehensive tool that can serve as a holistic measure of a country’s social progress at the national and sub-national levels.

“The index assesses states and districts based on 12 components, across three critical dimensions of social progress — basic human needs, foundations of well being, and opportunity. The index uses an extensive framework comprising 89 indicators at the state level and 49 at the district level.

Puducherry has the highest SPI score of 65.99 in the country, attributable to its remarkable performance across components.