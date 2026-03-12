Social media usage by minors: Punjab to take up matter with Centre for rules, says Aman Arora

Amid growing global concerns over children’s vulnerability in the digital space, Punjab Good Governance and Information Technology (GG&IT) Minister Aman Arora informed the Vidhan Sabha today that the state government will take the matter with the Centre government to frame rules regarding social media usage by minors, besides, evaluating global best practices to safeguard children’s interests.

Arora was responding to independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh’s Calling Attention Motion raising concerns on social media addiction among children.

Raising the issue Rana Inder Partap Singh pointed out that the unchecked exposure of young minds to social media platforms is emerging as a serious challenge for families, educators, and society at large. He noted that a significant portion of the content circulating on these platforms is inappropriate, misleading, or potentially harmful for impressionable children, which is creating widespread anxiety among parents and teachers.

The MLA emphasized that the increasing dependence on smartphones and social networking platforms is not only affecting the academic focus of students but is also posing serious threats to their mental, emotional, and social development. “Young minds are extremely vulnerable, and unregulated exposure to digital platforms can have long-term consequences on their behaviour, values, and psychological well-being,” he said.

Rana Inder Partap Singh further informed that several states in the country have already taken proactive steps by either banning or proposing restrictions on the use of social media by children below certain age groups. These measures, he said, have been considered necessary to protect children from the adverse effects of digital addiction and harmful online content.

He also demanded that the Punjab Government make a detailed statement on the floor of the House outlining the steps already taken or proposed to be taken to safeguard children from the negative consequences of excessive social media usage.

Responding to a call attention motion Aman Arora said, “This needs to be age-specific. We must delineate what content is appropriate for children aged 8 to 12, versus 13 to 16 and what is suitable for those above 18. A blanket ban often increases the psychological interest of children in the prohibited item and such prohibitions often drive young users towards the dark, unregulated corners of the Internet.”

He assured that the state government was committed to protecting children and ensuring that the digital age remained a period of opportunity, not addiction.

Outlining the state government’s comprehensive “Digital Safety Net” strategy to combat rising mobile phone addiction and exposure of children to harmful online content, Aman Arora said that the battle against digital addiction requires a collective front involving the government, schools and most importantly parents.

“This concern is not limited to Punjab or even India. It has emerged as a pressing global policy issue,” the minister said, while informing that Australia has recently enacted a law restricting social media accounts for children below 16, while Karnataka has proposed a similar ban. Andhra Pradesh is considering restricting access for those below 13 years.

Aman Arora said that Punjab has already launched multiple initiatives to tackle the challenge proactively. The state government has rolled out the Cyber Jaago initiative, run in collaboration with Cyber Crime Division of Punjab Police and the IT Department, transitioning from reactive policing to preventive education. Under this programme, teachers across 3,968 government high schools are being trained as “Digital Mentors” to educate students on identifying online threats and managing screen time.

Referring to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Aman Arora said the state was working closely with the Centre to implement its “verifiable parental consent” mandate for processing data of minors. “The state is committed to strictly adhering to these age-gating and safety-by-design principles. Schools are being encouraged to organise counselling sessions addressing screen addiction and mental health,” he said.