Social media post claims gangster Bhanu Rana killed in California; no confirmation, say Haryana cops

US-based gangster from Haryana, Bhanu Rana, has allegedly been killed in California, according to social media posts, though uncertainty surrounds his reported death.

A Facebook post by an account named ‘Sarpanch Boss’ asserted that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with Sarpanch Europe and Sahil Duhan from Hisar, carried out the killing, accusing Rana of “betraying the country”. The post also referred to a vow made a year ago to kill Rana.

Despite these claims, however, no body has been recovered, and no eyewitness has come forward, leaving the matter unconfirmed.

Rana, a native of Sambhli village in Karnal district, was once considered a close associate of the Bishnoi gang. He had not been in contact with his family for a long time, and police officers said he faced numerous cases of murder and extortion across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.