Social media post claims gangster Bhanu Rana killed in California; no confirmation, say Haryana cops

Sukhbir Siwach's extensive and in-depth coverage of farmer agitation against three farm laws during 2020-21 drew widespread attention. ... Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
US-based gangster from Haryana, Bhanu Rana, has allegedly been killed in California, according to social media posts, though uncertainty surrounds his reported death.
A Facebook post by an account named ‘Sarpanch Boss’ asserted that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with Sarpanch Europe and Sahil Duhan from Hisar, carried out the killing, accusing Rana of “betraying the country”. The post also referred to a vow made a year ago to kill Rana.
Despite these claims, however, no body has been recovered, and no eyewitness has come forward, leaving the matter unconfirmed.
Rana, a native of Sambhli village in Karnal district, was once considered a close associate of the Bishnoi gang. He had not been in contact with his family for a long time, and police officers said he faced numerous cases of murder and extortion across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
“This may be an old incident, perhaps four or five months ago, but there is no confirmation beyond the social media post,” a police officer said.
Another added, “There has been talk about his killing among those involved in such activities, and now a gang has claimed responsibility. Yet the exact location, method, and date remain unknown. No one has seen him recently, and there has been no phone call from him for months.”
A senior police officer refused to confirm the killing, saying, “A confirmation can only be made if someone has witnessed the crime or if his body is recovered. Gang wars happen abroad too, and they attack each other whenever they get the chance.”
Rana’s name had surfaced earlier in June 2025 when a live hand grenade was seized from two youths in Karnal. Investigators alleged it was supplied by him and linked him to Khalistan-backed networks.
Later, in November 2025, reports suggested he had been detained in the United States in a coordinated operation involving Indian security agencies and Haryana Police, with expectations that he would be deported to India to face multiple cases.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram