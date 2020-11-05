Social Elante provides same ‘Social vibe’ with heightened safety in view of Covid-19, says CEO Amlani

Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD of Impresario handmade restaurants.

“Chandigarh is recovering from the pandemic well and thus I pat on the backs of Chandigarhians,” said Riyaaz Amlani , CEO and MD of Impresario handmade restaurants, a brand synonymous with Social, Smoke House Deli.

In the city following the launch of another social restaurant in the city at Elante Mall, he said it was encouraging to see the loyal fan base get ‘phir se social’. He said the new outpost promises the same Social vibe but with heightened safety and hygiene measures in place for both staff and customers.

“With the launch of our second outpost in Chandigarh, we’ve taken another step to solidify Social’s unique place in the hearts and minds of the people in this city. We know our customers have missed dining out and enjoying a drink with their friends, and we have created a fun new space for them to reconnect with each other at Elante SOCIAL. With this new launch, our focus on providing superlative F&B experiences for our customers continues, even as we navigate the hard times that the new normal has thrown at us. The confidence and trust that our customers continue to shower on us is heartwarming in a time like this.”

Impresario boasts a network of 57 restaurants across 16 Indian cities and multiple brands. Its umbrella of brands includes SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Goodness to Go, Salt Water Café, FLEA Bazaar Café, Ishaara, Slink & Bardot, Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, Prithvi Cafe, and Mocha, among others.

The restaurant was inaugurated on October 1.

