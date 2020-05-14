Social distancing norms thrown to winds at Panchkula’s Sec 15 function

A gathering of more than 50 was observed during the event. A gathering of more than 50 was observed during the event.

AS SOON as the sealed Sector 15 was opened on Wednesday after more than a month, all social distancing norms were flouted for a grand show to honour the Duty Magistrate of the area along with sanitation workers and police officers in charge of the zone.

The event took place twice, on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning, during which officials seemed or have forgotten the norms to be followed. “No norms of social distancing were followed. Flowers, saffron cloth and flower garlands were passed from one hand to several. The policemen, including police post in-charge who would scold and threaten to file FIRs if we even enquired about leaving the sector, were now happily enjoying. Why was the same event held twice?” said SK Nayyar, President of Citizen Welfare Association of district and a resident of Sector 15

When asked about the event, MP Sharma, Duty Magistrate, said, “Yes we were honoured yesterday as well as today. But we maintained social distancing norms on both days. I was in the sector only till 12 noon on Wednesday and it was only a few of us by then. All others must have come later on.”

Inspector Joginder Singh, SHO Sector 14, who was also honoured on Tuesday, said he did not attend the event on Wednesday and claimed that no such gathering took place. A video and several pictures by The Indian Express show otherwise. SDM Dheeraj Chahal too was invited for the event, but did not go. “I had received a call to attend but could not go as I was busy. Social distancing should have been maintained and the gathering should have been avoided,” he said.

In the video, several police officers including under training sub inspectors, health teams and several residents can be seen mingling. A gathering of more than 50 was observed during the event. Former Deputy Mayor- Sunil Talwar too attended the event.

A comprehensive press note issued by the organisers of the event, Housing Board Welfare Association, listed almost ten names of those who organised the event.

