Snubbed in state unit revamp, Bishnoi tells supporters: ‘I am angry too’

Miffed at being left out in the cold during the recent revamp of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, took to twitter Thursday to declare that he was just as “angry” as his supporters, adding that he would seek a reply from former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

“Friends, I am reading all your messages on social media. I also get extremely emotional to see your immense love. Even I am very angry like you all. But, it is my request to all of you that we do not have to take any step till I seek a reply from Rahul ji. If you all have affection for me, then keep patience,” Bishnoi tweeted from his personal handle in the morning.

Bishnoi had lobbied hard for a significant role in the state unit by meeting party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal, but he was still ignored even as party tried to control raging infighting by appointing four different working presidents.

While Shruti Choudhry, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj, Suresh Gupta and Ram Kishan Gujjar were appointed as four working presidents, CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s close-aide Udai Bhan, a four-time MLA from Hodal/Hassanpur, was appointed the new HPCC president.

While Shruti is Kiran Chaudhry’s daughter, Ram Kishan Gujjar is a Selja loyalist, Gupta is considered a Randeep loyalist and Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj is a close-aide of Hooda.

Lobbying for him over the last few days, Kuldeep’s supporters had even tweeted Kuldeep’s old pictures with Rahul Gandhi and videos where he was seen addressing massive gatherings of people.

Bishnoi had also been carrying out a ‘Jan-Jagran-Karyakarta-Sammelan’ through which, he claims, he has been putting forth the ideas of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party among the public. Last week, he held this Sammelan in Karnal and another one is scheduled to be held in Yamunanagar on May 8.

Also Read | Key post aspirant Kuldeep Bishnoi left in the cold in Haryana Congress revamp

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also a patron of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha, while addressing a meeting of the Bishnoi community in Hisar on April 25 had said that he might be having political differences with somebody but there were no social differences.

Bishnoi has had a history of criticising Bhupinder Singh Hooda for which he was also ousted from the party in 2007.

However, Congress incharge of Haryana, Vivek Bansal told The Indian Express that Bishnoi was a senior party leader in Haryana, adding that his name was considered, but left out due to some reasons.

Bansal also added that the party high command will surely give him a significant role in future.