Heavy snowfall in Himachal: Thousands of stranded tourists rescued, traffic through Atal Tunnel suspended

Around 1,600 tourist vehicles stuck on both sides of the tunnel were cleared in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo)

Thousands of stranded tourists and around 1,600 vehicles were evacuated along Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh as fresh snowfall led to severe disruption on the strategic route, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend traffic movement between Nehru Kund and South Portal on Tuesday. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow-laden roads, and around 1,600 tourist vehicles stuck on both sides of the tunnel were cleared in the last 24 hours, officials said.

“Tourist movement in the Atal Tunnel is temporarily suspended for the time being. Until last night, all the vehicles stranded inside the tunnel were rescued. For the convenience of stranded tourists, we distributed food packets inside the tunnel. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow. We can’t say by when the tunnel will be opened for tourists,” Raman Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manali, told The Indian Express.