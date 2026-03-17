Heavy snowfall in Himachal: Thousands of stranded tourists rescued, traffic through Atal Tunnel suspended

Heavy snowfall caused snow accumulation, icing, and poor visibility on the approach road to the Atal Tunnel, leaving around 1,600 vehicles stranded, officials said.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMar 17, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Atal TunnelAround 1,600 tourist vehicles stuck on both sides of the tunnel were cleared in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo)
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Thousands of stranded tourists and around 1,600 vehicles were evacuated along Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh as fresh snowfall led to severe disruption on the strategic route, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend traffic movement between Nehru Kund and South Portal on Tuesday. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow-laden roads, and around 1,600 tourist vehicles stuck on both sides of the tunnel were cleared in the last 24 hours, officials said.

“Tourist movement in the Atal Tunnel is temporarily suspended for the time being. Until last night, all the vehicles stranded inside the tunnel were rescued. For the convenience of stranded tourists, we distributed food packets inside the tunnel. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow. We can’t say by when the tunnel will be opened for tourists,” Raman Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manali, told The Indian Express.

Anurag Chandra Sharma, District Magistrate, Kullu, said the decision was taken following continuous and heavy snowfall that caused snow accumulation, icing, and poor visibility on the approach road to the Atal Tunnel. The situation made vehicular movement extremely risky, posing a threat to the lives and property of both locals and the large number of tourists thronging Manali, Solang, and nearby areas.

Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow-laden roads Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the snow-laden roads.

Officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and police confirmed that nearly 1,500 to 1,600 tourist vehicles got stranded inside and around the tunnel stretch during the peak rush. Rescue teams worked through the night in sub-zero temperatures to guide and evacuate around 10,000 tourists and locals safely through the tunnel. Many had to spend hours inside their vehicles as snowfall intensified.

The police have installed round-the-clock barriers at Nehru Kund and Solang Nala to regulate movement. The administration has allowed only emergency services—such as ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles—and locals with 4×4 vehicles to ply on the route under strict monitoring.

Meanwhile, widespread snowfall and rain were recorded across the state in the last 24 hours. Keylong recorded 20 cm of snowfall, followed by Jot (12 cm), Kukumseri (11.2 cm), Kalpa (8.8 cm), Hansa (7.5 cm), Manali (5 cm), and Sangla (4.5 cm).

Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Shimla, Kufri, Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kalpa, and Murari Devi, while hailstorms lashed parts of Shimla, Kufri, and Shillaroo.

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Significant rainfall was also reported, with Seobagh receiving 32.8 mm of rain, Sarahan 32.5 mm, Bhunter 30.4 mm, Jogindernagar 30 mm, Dharamshala 28.2 mm, and Palampur 22.2 mm. Other areas, including Gohar, Manali, and Kangra, also witnessed moderate to heavy showers.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued adverse weather conditions, with more snowfall and rain likely in the coming days, urging tourists to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in several districts over the next two days, warning of continued disruptions. Authorities have urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories as road restoration efforts continue.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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