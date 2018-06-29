Snatching accused constable had been taking drugs for 5 years, says Punjab Police

Constable Arashdeep Singh was consuming psychotropic substances for the last five years. (Express photo) Constable Arashdeep Singh was consuming psychotropic substances for the last five years. (Express photo)

PUNJAB POLICE, which is facing the ire of people for a spurt in drug overdose deaths across the state, failed to find that one of their own men, Constable Arashdeep Singh, was consuming psychotropic substances for the last five years. Arashdeep, who was caught by Chandigarh Police on charges of snatching on Wednesday, told his interrogators that he had been a heroin addict since 2013.

Despite the mandatory annual medical check-up conducted on police personnel, Arashdeep’s drug addiction remained undetected all these years. Although he faced three departmental probes on account of “indiscipline” and “remaining absent from duty”, his senior officers failed to find that the constable had allegedly become a drug addict.

The sources from where he kept procuring drugs for five years remained undetected. Chandigarh Police officers told Newsline that Arashdeep told them that he used to procure heroin from his three friends who too are addicts and residents of Mohali. “However, he has not given any substantial input on his friends’ whereabouts to us yet,” Sub-Inspector Juldan Singh of Sector 22 police post, Chandigarh, told Newsline.

Arashdeep told his interrogators that he began taking drugs in 2013, two years after joining Punjab Police. “Arashdeep Singh is facing three departmental probes, but not for his addiction problem. Three probes against him are on grounds of indiscipline and remaining absent from duty. He had also been suspended for a couple of months and posted at Police Lines, Mohali. He got transferred from Police Lines, Mohali, to Sohana Police Station in April 2017. He was assigned the duty of delivering court summons, warrants and notices to the respondents.”

DSP (Headquarters), Mohali, Amroz Singh said, “Concept of dope test, at the time of recruitment, in Punjab Police was introduced in 2016. Indeed, an annual medical examination for every personnel in Punjab Police is necessary. Police personnel submit their medical examination through private doctors. The medical examination includes the test of blood and urine samples of the individual police personnel. We will have to check if Arashdeep submitted his annual medical examination to Mohali police.”

Constable Arashdeep Singh was absent from duty at Sohana PS for the last two weeks. He was finally arrested by Chandigarh Police after a brief chase from Sector 47, Chandigarh, to Phase-VII, Mohali, on Wednesday. He is accused of snatching a gold chain of a woman in Sector 22 on June 25.

SSP (Mohali) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told Chandigarh Newsline, “We came to know about the involvement of our constable in a snatching case and about his addiction from Chandigarh Police two days ago. We have placed him under suspension. Earlier, we were not aware about his addiction. We will definitely probe how the constable Arashdeep Singh got into drugs.”

“Arashdeep had the habit of being absent from duty for many days. He also used to keep his mobile phone switched off. Whenever senior officers reprimanded him for his indiscipline, he used to get away citing his personal problems,” one of his colleagues, not willing to be named, told Newsline.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App