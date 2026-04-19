Snatchers’ gang busted, UP woman arrested: UT Police

The arrest was made in connection with the FIR No. 31 dated April 17, 2026 (File photo)

A snatching gang that would approach pedestrians during night hours on the pretext of asking directions to any place and rob them of their valuables has been busted with the arrest of a 26-year-old woman here, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

A team from the Sector 49 police station arrested the accused, Komal (26), a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and seized a black purse containing the complainant’s PAN card, Aadhaar card, visiting card and Rs 200 in cash from her possession.

While one member would engage a passerby in conversation, another would position himself behind the passerby and rob him of his valuables before disappearing into the nearby jungle area of South Chandigarh, police said, divulging their modus operandi.