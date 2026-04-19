Snatchers’ gang busted, UP woman arrested: UT Police

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A snatching gang that would approach pedestrians during night hours on the pretext of asking directions to any place and rob them of their valuables has been busted with the arrest of a 26-year-old woman here, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.
A team from the Sector 49 police station arrested the accused, Komal (26), a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and seized a black purse containing the complainant’s PAN card, Aadhaar card, visiting card and Rs 200 in cash from her possession.
While one member would engage a passerby in conversation, another would position himself behind the passerby and rob him of his valuables before disappearing into the nearby jungle area of South Chandigarh, police said, divulging their modus operandi.
The gang would primarily target passersby in the evening and at night, and is suspected to have been committing such crimes to sustain drug addiction, police said.
The arrest was made in connection with the FIR No. 31 dated April 17, 2026, registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 49 police station based on the complaint of a 21-year-old man, who reported that he was intercepted near the Sector 48 bus stop by the accused and her two accomplices.
According to the complaint, the two men asked him for directions to a place, while the woman stood behind him and removed a wallet from his pocket. They also snatched his mobile phone and a silver locket before fleeing into the jungle area, he alleged.
Police said the seized items were deposited in the police malkhana, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two accused.
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