Sunday, July 11, 2021
Snakes are not enemies of mankind: Expert

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 12, 2021 12:39:26 am
Following a series of snake sightings and potential life-threatening incidents, the Ropar Wildlife Division, Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, conducted a workshop for the residents of ATS Mohali.

Dr Monika Yadav, DFO, Wildlife Ropar, said that she received a request of the residents of ATS Mohali, following which the workshop was conducted. She said that snakes are not the enemies of mankind; it’s mankind which misunderstands them.

Wildlife Warden Nikhil Sanger educated the society residents about human-snakes conflict and the various factors behind it.

He said that snake is a born predator and like any other carnivore, it has its own skillset which it will use to find potential prey.

Thus, the onus is on us to keep areas garbage-free so that rodents can be avoided. He also enlightened the audience about the most venomous snakes in India that are responsible for a maximum number of deaths.

