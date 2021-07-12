Snakes are not enemies of mankind: Expert

July 12, 2021 12:39:26 am
Following a series of snake sightings and potential life-threatening incidents, the Ropar Wildlife Division, Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, conducted a workshop for the residents of ATS Mohali.
Dr Monika Yadav, DFO, Wildlife Ropar, said that she received a request of the residents of ATS Mohali, following which the workshop was conducted. She said that snakes are not the enemies of mankind; it’s mankind which misunderstands them.
Wildlife Warden Nikhil Sanger educated the society residents about human-snakes conflict and the various factors behind it.
He said that snake is a born predator and like any other carnivore, it has its own skillset which it will use to find potential prey.
Thus, the onus is on us to keep areas garbage-free so that rodents can be avoided. He also enlightened the audience about the most venomous snakes in India that are responsible for a maximum number of deaths.
