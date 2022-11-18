scorecardresearch
Snake rescued from Sector 19 house in Chandigarh, released into forest

Wildlife officials claimed that as per their records, it is after almost one decade that a sand boa species snake was found/rescued.

The Red Sand Boa snake that was rescued from a Sector 19 residence on Thursday, (Express Photo)

A Red Sand Boa, a nonvenomous snake which is valued high in the black market due to a belief that this snake brings fortune to its possessor, was rescued from a Sector 19 house Thursday.

Wildlife officials claimed that as per their records, it is after almost one decade that a sand boa species snake was found/rescued.

The snake was around three feet in length and it weighs around 1.50 kg.

A source said, “A Sector 19-D resident found it sitting on the boundary wall of his house. He informed the UT wildlife helpline. A team rushed there and rescued it. The resident told the team that the snake was also sighted yesterday but before he reacted, it disappeared. It is a nonvenomous snake. Its inspection suggested that the snake might have come out to bask in the sun to raise its body temperature. When it was caught, it was cold, stiff and motionless. As it was exposed to the sun, it resumed its activities.”

“I learn that it is almost after 10 years that a sand boa snake was found unclaimed/abandoned in Chandigarh. Earlier, we rescued this species snakes from captivity. The rescued snake was later released into Nepli forest. Due to the superstitious beliefs that the red sand boa brings fortune in the house, the particular snake is vulnerable to traffickers. They charge high cost for this snake,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden.

Although sand boas are considered to be in the Tricity, there are rare chances when these were found unclaimed or rescued. However, spectacled cobras, rat snake, wolf snake, Russell’s vipers and pythons have been rescued in large numbers.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:00:59 am
Live Blog

