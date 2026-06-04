﻿No ‘smooth, comfortable travel experience’: firm penalised, tourists awarded Rs 2L

The company argued that the incident was beyond its control and that replacement arrangements, refreshments and packaged meals had been provided to passengers. (Photo: Instagram/thomascookofficial)

Holding that a tour and travel firm failed to provide a “smooth and comfortable travel experience, which was the core promise of the package”, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, has directed Thomas Cook to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to two Mohali residents.

The Commission observed that the repeated bus coach’s breakdown during a Scandinavian tour of the complainants over three consecutive days “materially affected the quality of the tour” and amounted to deficiency in service.

The complaint was filed by Rupinder Kaur and Harvinder Singh Sandhu, who claimed that they booked Thomas Cook’s “Scenic Scandinavia Summer 2025” package for June 12-22, 2025, paying Rs 7.61 lakh. They alleged that despite opting for a premium package, they faced prolonged delays, late-night hotel check-ins, irregular meals and physical exhaustion after the tour bus (coach) broke down repeatedly on June 16, 17 and 18, 2025.