﻿No ‘smooth, comfortable travel experience’: firm penalised, tourists awarded Rs 2L

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Holding that a tour and travel firm failed to provide a “smooth and comfortable travel experience, which was the core promise of the package”, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, has directed Thomas Cook to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to two Mohali residents.
The Commission observed that the repeated bus coach’s breakdown during a Scandinavian tour of the complainants over three consecutive days “materially affected the quality of the tour” and amounted to deficiency in service.
The complaint was filed by Rupinder Kaur and Harvinder Singh Sandhu, who claimed that they booked Thomas Cook’s “Scenic Scandinavia Summer 2025” package for June 12-22, 2025, paying Rs 7.61 lakh. They alleged that despite opting for a premium package, they faced prolonged delays, late-night hotel check-ins, irregular meals and physical exhaustion after the tour bus (coach) broke down repeatedly on June 16, 17 and 18, 2025.
The complainants contended that the repeated disruptions deprived them of the comfortable and hassle-free experience promised by the tour operator and caused considerable mental and physical hardship.
In its defence, Thomas Cook, through its counsel, submitted that the complainants had booked the tour after accepting the terms and conditions and that the coach breakdown resulted from an unforeseen technical snag attributable to an independent contractor.
The company’s counsel said the terms and conditions clearly stipulate that they acted merely as a travel agent and organiser, facilitating services through independent contractors such as airlines, hotels, and coach operators, and shall not be held liable for any deficiency attributable to such independent service providers.
The company argued that the incident was beyond its control and that replacement arrangements, refreshments and packaged meals had been provided to passengers.
Rejecting the company’s stand, the Commission observed, “a consumer books such tours with the legitimate expectation of a hassle-free and comfortable experience. The plea of the Thomas Cook that they are merely facilitators and not responsible for acts of independent contractors cannot be accepted in its entirety, especially when the services are offered as a composite package under (Thomas Cook) brand and assurance.”
“Waiting for hours in adverse weather conditions and late-night hotel check-ins cannot be termed as minor inconvenience,” it observed.
The Bench further held that providing refreshments after the breakdowns did not absolve the company of liability, calling them “reactive measures rather than proactive planning”.
“A premium tour operator is expected to ensure contingency arrangements, particularly in foreign tours involving senior citizens,” the panel held.
While rejecting other allegations relating to sightseeing exclusions, cabin category and hotel quality for lack of proof, the commission held Thomas Cook deficient in service in relation to transportation arrangements and awarded a consolidated compensation of Rs 2 lakh, including litigation expenses.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram