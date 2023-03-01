Smart parking, waste plant to take centre stage during UT civic body meet

Two key issues ailing Chandigarh — the city’s chaotic parking situation and its lethargy on tackling its waste management problem — will be tabled for discussion during the upcoming General House meeting of the UT Municipal Corporation, scheduled for March 6.

The civic body, during its upcoming meeting, is expected to deliberate at length on the issue of setting up of an integrated solid waste processing plant, as well as on the matter of smart parking, with tenders for both projects

likely to be floated soon, if approved.

Officials said that despite UT Mayor Anup Gupta being at loggerheads at the administration over the latter’s interference in civic matters, both the issues are likely to be cleared during the March 6 meeting, following which tenders will be floated the very next month — April.

The Chandigarh administration had last week released a statement saying that Adviser Dharam Pal had held a review of the parking issue and directed the Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra to float “tenders for smart parking immediately.”

Later, the Adviser had clarified that only a draft policy of the project had been formulated, and the same would be placed before the civic body for discussion and final approval, as mandated by the rules.

According to the UT administration’s proposal, the smart parking lots of the city will boast a host of features — including FASTag-enabled parking management system. The new parking system will include a mobile app for booking parking slots, separate parking for two-wheelers, proper demarcated parking slots, dynamic pricing and parking availability status, to be managed by the central control centre. According to the Adviser, at least 25 per cent of the 89 parking lots (around 22) will be converted into smart parking lots within 30 days of allotment of work.

There is also a proposal to introduce automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) to check car theft and revenue leakage.

In the second issue — pertaining to the setting up of a solid waste plant — the civic body has accepted the recommendations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environment Engineering Research Institution (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, with regard to setting up of an integrated solid waste processing plant.

Advertisement

As per details, it has been decided that the wet waste at the plant would be converted into bio-methane and Compressed Natural Gas and the dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel. The plant would be set up for 27 years