60% smart city projects faced delays in Haryana: CAG report

Nearly 60 per cent of the 112 developmental projects under the Haryana Start City Mission experienced delays ranging from a few days to more than four years.

The several delays have been attributed to issues like lack of encumbrance-free sites, site clearance, and drawing revisions, according to a CAG report tabled in the Haryana Assembly Friday.

In Haryana, Faridabad (May 2016) and Karnal (June 2017) were selected under the mission by the Centre. Originally designed for five years (2015-16 to 2019-20), the mission was subsequently extended up to March 2025 by the Centre.

The objective of the mission was to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, ensure a decent quality of life for citizens, foster a clean and sustainable environment, and enable the application of smart solutions.