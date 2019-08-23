Smart city: DIG orders disconnection of power and water supply to police houses

For the smart city project in Chandigarh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh ordered disconnection of the power and water supply to the houses of policemen who have refused to move out of the government accommodation in Sector 17. The government houses have to be demolished as the project of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) is coming up at that location.

On Thursday, a team of power officials when reached the area, wives of policemen protested, following which the officials had to leave the area without taking action. As they said that they will come on Friday again, the policemen’s kin have decided to meet senior officials again.

During the last smart city meeting, UT Advisor Manoj Parida had directed that all the police houses in Sector 17, Chandigarh, which are to be demolished under the smart city project be got vacated immediately, not later than August 20. Parida also directed the officials that power and water supply to the houses be disconnected by August 22 if they are not vacated.

A communiqué sent in by the DIG to the superintending engineer (power department) and superintending engineer (public health division) stated, “It is intimated that due to the construction of integrated command and control centre building in Sector 17, the houses of police complex are going to be vacated. A total of 35 houses have to be vacated, out of which 29 police houses have already been vacated but seven houses which are in the possession of Punjab Police officials have not been vacated so far. It is requested to disconnect the water and electricity supply of these houses immediately.”

A copy of the communiqué has also been sent to the Punjab Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). Among the officials are sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables.

Sarabjit Singh, son of a Punjab Police Inspector, said that they will protest if the team comes again.