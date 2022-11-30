Smart city CCTV cameras proving helpful for Chandigarh police to nab criminals

CCTV cameras installed across Chandigarh under the Smart City project have helped the police to crack most of the vehicle theft cases these days. At least two gangs of vehicle lifters have been busted in the last month with the help of these high-resolution CCTV cameras, said officials. As many as 31 stolen vehicles have been recovered from these gangs, they added.

“Indeed, CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City project are proving vital in many investigations. These cameras are able to read the registration number plates of all vehicles at one time. At the same time, we can not overlook human intelligence. Human intelligence is also important. These cameras installed on the main roads are proving to be beneficial to crack vehicle thefts, road rages, and road accidents. But in some cases like snatching we usually depend on the CCTV cameras installed privately inside the residential localities,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora.

The first gang of two men, who are drug addicts, was busted on October 23. This particular gang had been stealing Royal Enfield (Bullet) motorbikes in the Tricity comprising Panchkula, Mohali, and Chandigarh. The police have recovered as many as 15 stolen motorbikes from them.

The second gang of two people from Uttar Pradesh, who had stolen 16 motorcycles from Sector 17 and Sector 22, were arrested on October 24. Ali Hussain, 19, and Hashnabi, 20, used to come to Chandigarh in roadways buses, steal motorcycles from the two sectors and drive these to Ambala. They used to sell stolen vehicles at cheap prices in their native places.

Besides vehicle thefts, the CCTV cameras have also helped the police to nab notorious burglars like Jaswinder Singh Barar, a suspended jail warden from Haryana, on November 21.

Inspector Jai Parkash Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station, said, “Burglar Jaswinder Singh Barar had come to Sector 51 to drop off passengers on the day when he had burgled a house of foreign currency, gold ornaments, etc on November 18. He was traveling in his Verna, which was being used as a taxi. We first got a clue about Jaswinder’s Verna from a CCTV camera installed in the locality. Then, we followed the vehicle’s movements through CCTV cameras installed throughout Chandigarh. These cameras provided us with the registration number of the vehicle clearly”.

So far, 2115 CCTV cameras have been installed in Chandigarh. At least 1123 of them are being used for the surveillance and rest for the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The cameras being used for ITMS are being controlled by the Police Command Control Centre (PCCC), Sector 17.