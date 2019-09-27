Small scale industrialists demand change in conditions of Grid Connected Rooftop (GCRT) solar system

The conditions mentioned in Expression of Interest (EOI) for Phase-2, Grid Connected Rooftop (GCRT) solar system in residential areas across Haryana irked Small Scale Solar Integrator (SSSI), MSME and start-ups in the state.

They alleged that conditions included submission of Rs 10 lakh bank guarantee, establishment of service stations in the all the districts with manpower, and turnover of Rs 50 lakh are aimed to facilitate the big players.

The EoI were flouted by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on September 12. The last date of submission of tender documents is October 3. Official bearers of Solar Energy Development Association (SEDA) met UHBVN officers Tuesday urging them to change the conditions.

President SEDA, Umesh Garg, who owns a MSME in Ambala, said, “A few of the conditions mentioned in EOI are not feasible for the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Is it possible for a MSME to establish its field offices/service stations in every districts. Rs 10 lakh bank guarantee is too much. And if someone wants to do business throughout Haryana, he/she should deposit Rs 20 lakh security: Rs 10 lakh with UHBVN and Rs 10 lakh with DHBVN respectively.”

Shiv Kumar Verma, another small scale industry entrepreneur in solar energy, said, “We were also conveyed that the subsidy on the installation of solar plants to the customer will be given by us and the government will reimbursement the subsidy to us after four years. Moreover, UHBVN/DHBVN has also not conducted any pre-bid meeting of the stake holders in connection with the EoI, which is in violation of set rules.”

Chief Engineer (Commercial) UHBVN BS Garg told Chandigarh Newsline, “The conditions were set up by the MNRE. Every condition has a logic. Although, we have received representations from a few entrepreneurs and modified some of the conditions. The conditions were not laid down by the electricity department. These were according to MNRE guidelines.”

Earlier, the concept of Grid Connected Rooftop (GCRT) solar system in residential areas was lying with HREDA. In June, it was handed over to UHBVN/DHBVN. Sandeep Poddar, vice-chairman of SEDA, said, “Most of the conditions were not for MSME and Small scale industry operators when the GCRT was with HREDA.”

UHBVNL is responsible for Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Jind districts. The DHBVN caters to Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mewat, Rewari and Narnaul districts.