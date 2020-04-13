SLSA gives food, ration to Kashmiri workers, students from North East

The SLSA Chandigarh was intimated about the Kashmiri migrant workers, stranded without food and ration, by the J&K Legal Services Authority on April 11. (Representational Photo) The SLSA Chandigarh was intimated about the Kashmiri migrant workers, stranded without food and ration, by the J&K Legal Services Authority on April 11. (Representational Photo)

At least 15 migrant workers from Jammu and Kashmir and 120 students from North East, who have been stranded in Chandigarh after the the nationwide lockdown, were provided with food, ration and essential commodities by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Sunday.

The SLSA Chandigarh was intimated about the Kashmiri migrant workers, stranded without food and ration, by the J&K Legal Services Authority on April 11. The SLSA, in collaboration with Vivek Trivedi, Convenor of the Association of Professional Social Workers and Development Practitioners, and Para Legal Volunteer Gopal Attri, provided ration and a food heating equipment to the migrants.

The organisation’s officials, including SLSA Secretary Mahavir Singh along with Para legal Volunteers and Panel Lawyers (coordinators), have been sensitising the people of different areas of Chandigarh about the disease. Under the guidance of SLSA Executice Chairman Justice Jaswant Singh, the organisation’s members, in association with the UT Administration, have also been providing food, ration, gloves, masks, hand sanitisers and antiseptics to those in need.

While they were informed about the students from North East stranded in Punjab’s Naya Gaon by the Mizoram Legal Services Authority through an email. Law Officer of SLSA Rajeshwar Singh and Para Legal Volunteer Manjit Malhotra corresponded with students regarding their requirements of food and ration, following which the same was arranged through a gurdwara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd