Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Slapped, insulted in front of kids by father, man dies by suicide

The deceased was identified as Jagtar Singh, whose daughter Jashanpreet Kaur, 19, got the FIR registered against her grandfather Harnek Singh

Jashanpreet narrated the whole incident to her mother over the phone, who lives in Portugal, who asked her to lodge an FIR. After this, a case for abetment to suicide and causing disappearance of evidence was registered on Wednesday.(File)

A man in his forties allegedly died by suicide at his home at Bhorla Bet village of Machhiwara of Ludhiana district after being allegedly slapped and humiliated by his father in front of his children.

While the incident happened on the night of November 22, the police registered an FIR against his father after the 19-year-old daughter of the deceased recorded her statement with the police alleging that her grandfather had humiliated and slapped her father, following which he hanged himself to death.

The wife of the deceased lives in Portugal.

After this, a case for abetment to suicide and causing disappearance of evidence was registered on Wednesday.

Jashanpreet told the police that she along with her siblings lived with her father while their mother lives in Portugal. She added that her grandfather, who is a farmer in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Ludhiana around two weeks ago. He brought a music system with him.

Meanwhile, the music system had developed some snag and her grandfather was blaming her father for it.

The girl alleged that her grandfather had slapped her father in front of them and humiliated him on November 22. On the same night, her father had hanged himself. On the next day, her grandfather forced them to keep mum. He called on villagers and relatives for the cremation claiming that her father had died of cardiac arrest.

ASI Satpal, who is investigating the case, said that as the body was already cremated, they had lodged the FIR on the basis of the statement of the daughter of the victim under sections 306 and 201 of the IPC at Machhiwara police station.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:32:43 am
