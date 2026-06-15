Skull fractures, brain injuries and a death: PGIMER details human cost of ignoring storm warnings

Doctors at PGIMER said several patients suffered skull fractures, brain haemorrhages, major orthopaedic injuries and other life-threatening trauma, prompting a fresh appeal to residents to heed official weather advisories.

Despite advance weather warnings ahead of the severe thunderstorm that lashed Chandigarh and surrounding areas on the night of June 11, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) witnessed a surge in patients with serious injuries linked to road accidents, flying debris, falls and electrocution incidents during the storm.

Doctors at PGIMER said several patients suffered skull fractures, brain haemorrhages, major orthopaedic injuries and other life-threatening trauma, prompting a fresh appeal to residents to heed official weather advisories.

“A storm warning is not just a forecast, it is a safety advisory,” said Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery. He added that many of the injuries treated that night could have been prevented had people avoided unnecessary travel and taken adequate precautions.