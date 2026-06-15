Skull fractures, brain injuries and a death: PGIMER details human cost of ignoring storm warnings

Road accidents, flying debris, falls and electrocution incidents among cases treated after the thunderstorm as people failed to heed extreme weather warnings

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readJun 15, 2026 03:13 PM IST
Doctors at PGIMER said several patients suffered skull fractures, brain haemorrhages, major orthopaedic injuries and other life-threatening trauma, prompting a fresh appeal to residents to heed official weather advisories.Doctors at PGIMER said several patients suffered skull fractures, brain haemorrhages, major orthopaedic injuries and other life-threatening trauma, prompting a fresh appeal to residents to heed official weather advisories.
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Despite advance weather warnings ahead of the severe thunderstorm that lashed Chandigarh and surrounding areas on the night of June 11, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) witnessed a surge in patients with serious injuries linked to road accidents, flying debris, falls and electrocution incidents during the storm.

Doctors at PGIMER said several patients suffered skull fractures, brain haemorrhages, major orthopaedic injuries and other life-threatening trauma, prompting a fresh appeal to residents to heed official weather advisories.

“A storm warning is not just a forecast, it is a safety advisory,” said Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery. He added that many of the injuries treated that night could have been prevented had people avoided unnecessary travel and taken adequate precautions.

Among the injured was 52-year-old Avtar Singh, who suffered a subdural haematoma, a fractured jaw and a fractured humerus after his motorcycle skidded during the storm. He is undergoing surgery.

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Another 52-year-old, Harikesh, who was allegedly riding a motorcycle without a helmet, sustained a depressed skull fracture and a frontal bone fracture after hitting an electric pole when strong winds reportedly caused his head to strike the structure.

A 20-year-old, Ramesh Kumar, suffered a depressed frontal bone fracture after his motorcycle skidded. Thirteen-year-old Damanjay sustained serious head injuries when a tin shed, blown away by strong winds, struck him on the head. Doctors diagnosed him with a temporal contusion, epidural haematoma and temporal bone fracture.

In one of the most severe cases, 14-year-old Mirav was brought to the hospital deeply unconscious after allegedly slipping and falling in the rain. Doctors reported a global cerebral infarct and described his prognosis as very poor.

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Several other patients required surgical intervention. Varinder, 40, suffered a degloving injury to his left hand after falling from a two-wheeler and was admitted for surgery. Seventeen-year-old Jashan Lal sustained multiple open fractures in a road accident involving two motorcycles and was shifted to the operation theatre.

The storm also led to burn injuries. Mukesh Kumar was admitted under the Plastic Surgery department after his hand allegedly came in contact with a high-voltage wire, resulting in burns.

Doctors also reported one fatality. Omi Dev, who was involved in a road accident during the storm, was brought to the hospital with multiple fractures and severe head injuries but succumbed to his injuries.

Dr Chhabra said weather advisories are based on scientific assessment and are intended to prevent such incidents.

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“When authorities advise people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, seek shelter and exercise caution, these instructions should be taken seriously,” he said.

He urged residents to avoid non-essential travel during severe weather alerts, refrain from riding two-wheelers during storms, wear helmets, stay away from electric poles and overhead wires, and seek shelter immediately during strong winds, lightning and heavy rain.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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