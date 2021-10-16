SKM wanted Nihang tents moved away, went silent after criticism

It was almost 10 months ago that a senior SKM member had urged Nihang Sikhs to move their tents away from the farmers’ protest site at Delhi border, pointing out that their presence opened the “peaceful dharna” to attacks from opponents. But the request had invited such criticism that the matter was given a quiet burial. In wake of the Singhu lynching, the SKM is restlessly eager to underline that they have had differences with the Nihangh Sikhs all along.

Senior SKM member Dr Darshan Pal said, “We do have ideological differences with them. This was the reason that their tents were away from Singhu’s main stage.”

On December 14 last year, BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal had said: “Nihang Singhs are our heritage. They are ‘Guru ki laadli fauj’. However, when they are sitting here, opponents get a chance to blame us saying that we are talking about Khalistan. Their heads have been requested to please take their tents elsewhere. We know their feelings for this morcha are more than us. They are ready to make any sacrifice and they are always with us. However, it is a peaceful dharna and if needed, we will call them….I also request all farmer brothers and sisters to avoid using any religious flags on their vehicles. Nishan Sahib pictures should be avoided. It is a true farmers’ movement. Let us stay disciplined and peaceful.”

However, Rajewal was trolled for his views and afterwards, no such request was made publicly.

Controversial activist Deep Sidhu and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu were among those who had criticised Rajewal.

Dr Darshan Pal, who is president of Krantikari Kisan Union, agreed that Rajewal had made this request, adding: “No such request was made later on. Our effort was to focus only on farmers’ demands, farm laws, but as many people did not like it, we never made any request later on. However, they have had no connection with our morcha. Their tents continued to function separately from SKM’s stage.”

About Friday’s incident, he said: “Today’s incident is an effort to give a bad name to our movement for farmers’ rights. But it needs to be investigated thoroughly as to who are the forces behind it.”

It was, however, not the first incident of violence at the protest site, revealed sources who visit Singhu on a frequent basis.

“It was just that in the previous incidents, there had been no loss of life,” said a farmer while talking to The Indian Express.

“One person’s wrist had been injured badly by Nihangs in the past and SKM got his treatment done,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).

Sources further added while bhang is commonly used at Nihang deras, it is not sure if the same was being done at the tents. They added that different groups of Nihangs in Punjab are also known to clash among themselves due to personal differences.

In October 2016, a triple murder had happened in Gurdwara Ramsar of village Mallan in Muktsar over rivalry between two Nihang groups in order to take control of the gurdwara.

In March, this year two Nihangs were shot dead by police during an encounter after the duo attacked a policeman with swords at a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran. They were also wanted in a murder case at Nanded in Maharashtra.

“We always had ideological differences with Nihangs. We believe in peaceful protests,” asserted Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU (Kadian).