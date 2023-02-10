SKM to hold ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on March 20

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to hold a mahapanchayat in front of Parliament on March 20 against ‘anti- farmer’ Union Budget and other pending issues.

The pending issues include providing legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, loan waiver, pension for farmers and agricultural workers, demanding a pro-farmer policy for insurance claims of the damaged crops, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 and dismissal of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union ministry for ‘his alleged role’ in Lakhimpur Kheri killing of farmers’ case.

This was announced by SKM leaders after their national-level meeting in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Briefing the media, the leaders described the Union Budget as anti-farmer and anti-agriculture for drastic cuts in all allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health, MGNREGA, apart from subsidy cuts in fertilisers and food security.

They said the next course of action for pan-India farmers’ movement will be decided in another meeting of SKM.

The meeting of SKM was held at Jat Dharamshala, Kurukshetra. It was presided by Yudhvir Singh, Dr Sunilam and Raja Ram Singh.

The meeting also passed a resolution demanding dismissal of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman coach.