SKM to decide about parliament march and future of agitation in today’s meeting

SAMYUKTA KISAN Morcha (SKM) will be deciding about proposed parliament march scheduled for November 29 and future of agitation in today’s meeting which will start at noon at Kajaria tiles near Singhu border. Nearly 70 representatives of various unions of Punjab, Haryana, UP, West Bengal, Rajasthan etc will be taking part in the meeting.

Sources revealed that a number of unions have already expressed their opinions that tractor march towards Parliament on November 29 should be postponed for the time being as PM had already announced to take back farm laws in parliament session starting from November 29. Jagmohan Singh Patiala general secretary of BKU Dakaunda and a member of SKM said,” these views will be discussed in the meeting and whatever is decided will be conveyed to media by evening.We all need to share our opinions and arrive at a consensus. ” He added,” future of agitation will also be discussed as how to go about it ..” Sources revealed thet many unions are thinking of whether to continue dharna at borders or to lift it for the time being and talk with government for the rest of the issues in bilateral meetings.

Patiala however said,” Punjab farmers are upbeat to continue agitation ahead as MSP is our major demand and many other issues too need to be settled. We will be talking about everything in SKM’s meeting today which is going to start at noon.”

Buta Singh Burjgill, president BKU Dakaunda said,” we will be talking about march towards Parliament in Saturday’s meeting in the SKM’s meeting.”

Earlier SKM had announced that 500 farmers wearing I cards will enter Delhi on tractor-trolleys and will start a dharna near parliament. Every day 500 more farmers will keep on coming and no one will leave the site. SKM had not even taken any permission for this march as Balbir Singh Rajewal, president BKU Rajewal had stated that they were ready to give arrests as well if needed.

However, when asked as whether the parliament march has been cancelled, Harmeet Singh Kadian, president BKU Kadian . One of the 32 farmer unions of Punjab said,” this issue will be discussed on Saturday in SKM’s meeting and after mutual discussion we will decide as what needs to be done.. nothing has been decided as of now.”

“Today’s meeting is very important in connection with the future course of agitation,” said a union leader while talking with The Indian Express.